‘Law & Order: SVU’: Benson Comforts a Victim in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Law & Order: SVU is all-new tonight, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “The Grid Plan,” airing at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, “A Midwestern tourist is viciously attacked in Times Square. As the squad scours the area for clues, the victim takes the investigation into her own hands. A secret motive threatens to derail Carisi’s case.”

In the exclusive clip, Benson tries to talk to the victim, played by The Perfect Couple’s Donna Lynne Champlin. She tries to get Champlin’s character to stay longer, as her flight home is the following day, but she seems to be in shock, saying she only wanted to see some shows. So Benson offers to ride with her to the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

This will likely be another emotional episode of SVU, and there is no telling how it will go. Even after 26 seasons, the series still manages to keep fans on the edge of their seats, and this episode is no exception. Plus, it should be interesting to see Champlin in this role and how her character will deal with the trauma. Anytime anyone is taking a case into their own hands instead of letting the professionals deal with it, you know it’s going to be an entertaining hour. And on top of that, Carisi seems to be dealing with a lot too. That “secret motive” is as intriguing as ever.

Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU has yet to be renewed for Season 27, but it might just be a matter of time. NBC has already been handing out renewals to a few shows, such as St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place. When a decision will eventually be made about SVU and parent series Law & Order is unknown, but it really could happen at any time.

As per usual, the new episode of Law & Order: SVU will be an intense one, and one that fans won’t want to miss a single second of. Be sure to watch the exclusive sneak peek above and watch a brand new episode of Law & Order: SVU tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. All 26 seasons of SVU are also streaming on the NBCUniversal platform. There is a lot to look forward to as the season continues.