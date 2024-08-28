'Law & Order' Spoiler: 'Blacklist' Star Joins Cast in Important Role

One The Blacklist star is returning to NBC for Law & Order in a pretty important role. TVLine reports that Ryan Eggold, who starred on the action thriller's first five seasons as Tom Keen, has been cast in the upcoming season of Law & Order. The actor will guest star as Matt Riley, the brother of Reid Scott's Detective Vince Riley. As of now, Eggold is only expected to appear in just one episode, but it can be assumed there's a possibility for more.

Law & Order will mark Eggold's first live-action TV role since starring as Doctor Max Goodwin in NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, which ended in early 2022 after five seasons. There aren't any details surrounding Matt Riley and what will bring him to New York, as well as what his relationship is like with Vince, but more information is likely to be announced closer to the episode's premiere. A date has not been set.

(Photo: NEW AMSTERDAM -- Episode 501 -- Pictured: Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin - Eric Liebowitz/NBC via Getty Images)

Aside from The Blacklist and New Amsterdam, Eggold has appeared in a variety of shows and films. Other previous projects include Sons of Liberty, The Single Moms Club, Lucky Them, Daybreak, 90210, Entourage, The Young and the Restless, Veronica Mars, Brothers & Sisters, and Related, among many others. Eggold also provided his voice to two episodes of Fox's animated series Krapopolis earlier this year and will appear in the upcoming Prime series Cross this November.

Ryan Eggold is not the only guest star announced for Law & Order Season 24. Mariska Hargitay is set to crossover from SVU in October alongside Elizabeth Marvel in October. Not much is known about the plot for these upcoming episodes, but once they get closer, it's likely more information will be released. The wait will be worth it, though, and it just gives fans more time to theorize over what could possibly happen.

There is much to look forward to with Law & Order Season 24 on top of Eggold's appearance, but it should be interesting to see what Matt Riley is all about. Fans should tune in to the season premiere of Law & Order on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC's fall 2024 schedule, followed by the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: SVU. In the meantime, to get ready for Eggold's upcoming appearance, The Blacklist and New Amsterdam are both streaming on Netflix.