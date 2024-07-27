Fox Gives Early Season 4 Renewal to 'Krapopolis'

While Fox's fall 2024 premiere dates were just announced, one show just got an early renewal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has handed out a Season 4 renewal to animated series Krapopolis, only ahead of its second season premiere. The news was announced at San Diego Comic-Con. The series premiered in September 2023, but Fox actually renewed it for Season 2 in October 2022 and for Season 3 the following March.

Given that it was already set for three seasons before it even premiered, Krapoplis' early Season 4 renewal is not so surprising. From Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, Krapopolis is set in mythical Ancient Greece and centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run of the world's first cities without killing each other. The voice cast includes Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell, and Hannah Waddingham.

(Photo: KRAPOPOLIS: Tyrannis tasks Stupendous with tracking down a thief. Deliria and Hippocampus team up to beat Hermes in the All Valley Create a Creature Tournament on the all-new "The Tyrannis Crown Affair" episode of KRAPOPOLIS airing Sunday, May 12 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. - FOX Media Inc)

"For all our Krap-devotees, there was no better place to decree another season of Krapopolis than the annual San Diego Comic-Con fan fest, and no one better to deliver the proclamation than our brilliant creator and executive producer, Dan Harmon," Fox Television president Michael Thorn said in a statement. "Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that Season 4 is etched in stone, we'll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling."

Krapopolis' Season 4 renewal comes on the heels of Waddingham's Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the 2024 Emmy Awards. Her nomination marks the first for the series, and with the way it's going, likely not the last. There is a lot to look forward to on Krapopolis and it literally is just the beginning.

Fox's Animation Domination lineup has been living up to its name because the network can't seem to stop cranking out successful cartoons. It's going to be another lineup this fall to keep an eye on, and it all starts on Sunday, Sept. 29. Krapopolis Season 2 will premiere at 9:30 p.m. ET that night, and knowing that there's at least two more seasons in the future, it will be enough to keep fans waiting. September should get here soon enough. There is no telling what will happen on the series, but it will surely be another exciting season to watch.