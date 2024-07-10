'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26 Premiere Date Revealed at NBC

Law & Order: SVU is gearing up for Season 26, which will be premiering very soon. The NBC drama's milestone 25th season has already come and gone, and with no plans on stopping any time soon, SVU is continuing to roll. NBC released its 2024 fall premiere dates, and SVU will be here in early October.

Once again airing after Law & Order, SVU is set to premiere its 26th season on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Due to Organized Crime moving to Peacock, sophomore drama Found will be following SVU and closing out the night. Even though the night will no longer be dedicated to the Law & Order franchise, two out of three is not bad. Plus, fans can still look forward to SVU and seeing Mariska Hargitay and co. absolutely kill it.

While not too many details about Season 26 have been revealed, there is one potential storyline. Hargitay teased plans for a crossover with Organized Crime even with the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff going to streaming. It's not impossible for shows to crossover while on different platforms. It's not easy, but it's also not impossible. Assuming that OC won't be changing set locations, that could help. It might all depend on schedules and the actual storyline to come from it. At the very least, there should still be some back and forth references.

Law & Order: SVU is not the only series that has a premiere date for the fall. The One Chicago shows will be back starting Sept. 25, once again taking over Wednesday nights. NBC will also be seeing three new shows: Brilliant Minds, Happy's Place, and St. Denis Medical, and that's not even the half of it. It's going to be an exciting fall season on the network, and it will be here before you know it.

More details surrounding Law & Order: SVU Season 26 should be released in the coming weeks as filming starts. October may seem like it's far away, but the year has certainly been going by pretty quickly. In the meantime, all episodes are streaming on Peacock, meaning it's a good time to start rewatching or even watching for the first time to be caught up by the time the drama returns.