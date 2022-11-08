'New Amsterdam' Series Finale Date Revealed

New Amsterdam is coming to an end after five seasons, and the show's series finale date has finally been revealed. Deadline reports that the medical drama will return from its winter hiatus on Jan. 3. It will then take its final bow on Jan. 19 with a two-hour finale episode.

New Amsterdam was inspired by the book Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, a memoir by Dr. Eric Manheimer. It stars Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin, the status-quo-challenging medical director of New Amsterdam hospital, one of the oldest public hospitals in the United States. Additional cast members include Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, and Tyler Labine. Notably, actress Freema Agyeman announced her exit from the show ahead of Season 5. She'd been with the show since Season 1.

In July, Agyeman took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride!"

"Thank you for being on it with me," she continued. "She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons – those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories!

"Agyeman then told all the show's "fanfic" scribes that "it's over to you to tell the rest," adding, "Lots of love Fam!" She concluded her post by sharing a Marianne Williamson quote, "Every ending is a new beginning." The statement was accompanied by a selfie Agyeman took from the backseat of a car.

Following her exit, Eggold told NBC, "Working with Freema was the best, some of my favorite scenes. She's such a great actor and a great person, and we would really find little moments and looks and connection in a lot of those scenes and they were some of my favorite moments." He added, "I, as a fan of this show, hope there is some more closure between Max and Helen, and I would love to play that moment again with her, with Freema, who's the greatest of all time. And I don't know where the story's gonna go, but I'm excited. I can tell you this: I don't think that will be the last of Sharpe, but where it goes remains to be seen."