Paramount+ Summer 2022: What to Catch up on This Season Ahead of the Fall
There has been a lot of talk online lately about "cord-cutters" using streaming to escape the usual broadcast, cable and satellite dichotomy, but streaming can be a valuable tool for traditional TV fans as well. For example, while you wait for the fall season to pick back up, you can catch up on some of your favorite broadcast shows over on Paramount+. You could even start a new show so you're ready for its new season when the summer ends.
Paramount+ shares a parent company with CBS, so it has many of the hottest shows on CBS right now. Since this partnership makes licensing easy, you will often find up-to-date catalogs here, sometimes with episodes that aired less than a month ago on TV. The same is often true of other partnerships like Peacock and NBC, for example. In this case, CBS is the home of procedurals, dramas and sitcoms that still match the typical TV season formula we've known for decades. If you prefer your seasons to have 22 episodes instead of 8, you'll like what you find here.
Paramount+ comes with a free 7-day trial for new users, and after that it starts at $9.99 per month. If you only intend on using it for the summer you could always cancel it when the TV season begins with no penalty. However, features like live TV streaming on the go and a huge catalog of movies-on-demand may make it worth its price year-round.
CBS has a stacked slate for the fall 2022 TV season, but that is months away. In the meantime, here are some of the top shows to catch up on while you wait.
Ghosts
Ghosts is undeniably the breakout success of the 2021-2022 TV season. The series is about a young couple from the city who inherits an estate in the country and decide to try to run it as a bed and breakfast. They soon find that the old house is inhabited by lively, eccentric ghosts, and they need to learn to co-exist with them all. You can stream all 18 episodes of Ghosts now on Paramount+.prevnext
FBI
FBI comes from procedural drama legend Dick Wolf, and it is going into its fifth season this fall. In the meantime, you can stream all 4 existing seasons on Paramount+. Whether you're catching up, just starting out or revisiting your favorite episodes, this is a staple of the genre.prevnext
NCIS: Hawai'i
A newcomer to the procedural genre is NCIS: Hawai'i, which premiered in September. The spinoff has gotten great reviews and is poised to stand out when it returns this fall. If you haven't checked it out yet, be sure to get on the bandwagon while there are still a manageable number of episodes to binge.prevnext
FBI: Most Wanted
Speaking of spinoffs, FBI: Most Wanted kicks off its fourth season in the fall. Until then, there are 51 episodes available to watch on Paramount+.prevnext
CSI: Vegas
Another sophomore series is CSI: Vegas, which premiered in October. The series got just 10 episodes for its first season, so it's easy to get caught up on. That also makes it easy to re-watch this summer to get refreshed before the new season premieres.prevnext
FBI: International
Finally, the third and newest spinoff of FBI, FBI: International, is available to stream. This show premiered in September and has 21 episodes so far. It has been renewed for two more seasons, so CBS is certainly committed to this franchise. Check it out on Paramount+ if you want to be caught up by the fall.prev