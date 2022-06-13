Paramount+ Summer 2022: What to Catch up on This Season Ahead of the Fall

There has been a lot of talk online lately about "cord-cutters" using streaming to escape the usual broadcast, cable and satellite dichotomy, but streaming can be a valuable tool for traditional TV fans as well. For example, while you wait for the fall season to pick back up, you can catch up on some of your favorite broadcast shows over on Paramount+. You could even start a new show so you're ready for its new season when the summer ends.

Paramount+ shares a parent company with CBS, so it has many of the hottest shows on CBS right now. Since this partnership makes licensing easy, you will often find up-to-date catalogs here, sometimes with episodes that aired less than a month ago on TV. The same is often true of other partnerships like Peacock and NBC, for example. In this case, CBS is the home of procedurals, dramas and sitcoms that still match the typical TV season formula we've known for decades. If you prefer your seasons to have 22 episodes instead of 8, you'll like what you find here.

Paramount+ comes with a free 7-day trial for new users, and after that it starts at $9.99 per month. If you only intend on using it for the summer you could always cancel it when the TV season begins with no penalty. However, features like live TV streaming on the go and a huge catalog of movies-on-demand may make it worth its price year-round.

CBS has a stacked slate for the fall 2022 TV season, but that is months away. In the meantime, here are some of the top shows to catch up on while you wait.