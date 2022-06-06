Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (June 6)
Summertime is in full swing and the talk show circuit is heating up. This week you'll see some lively discussions about blockbuster movies, concerts, festivals and more. To find your favorite star in the lineup, have a look at the talk show schedule below.
We have all the information out there on the talk show guests scheduled for this week, including late-night and daytime shows across all networks. This should make it easier for you to plan your TV diet for the week, or to look back and find clips or interviews with a favorite star you might have missed. However, there are some blanks in this week's schedule – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden have only published its plans for Monday and Tuesday, so it's unclear what the rest of the week looks like on CBS.
Likewise, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Talk and Live with Kelly and Ryan all have blanks this week, while The Drew Barrymore Show is headed into week 1 of a 2-week hiatus filled with re-runs. Of course, the other shows could always have surprises in store for us as well.
With that out of the way, we can at least look at what we know so far. Here's the run-down of talk show guests across all networks for the week of June 6, 2022.
NBC Late-Night
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, June 6 – Adam Sandler, Ben Falcone, Nimesh Patel
- Tuesday, June 7 – Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani, Marcus King
- Wednesday, June 8 – Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, Miranda Lambert
- Thursday, June 9 – Demi Lovato, Jay Pharoah
- Friday, June 10 – Chris Martin, Bryce Dallas Howard, the Weirdos featuring Chris Martin
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, June 6 – Michael Che, Kylie Minogue, Leila Mottley, Joe Russo
- Tuesday, June 7 – Adam Sandler, Post Malone, James Patterson, Joe Russo
- Wednesday, June 8 – Desus & Mero, Jensen Ackles, Tove Lo, Joe Russo
- Thursday, June 9 – Jeff Goldblum, D'Arcy Carden, Joe Russo
- Friday, June 10 – RE-RUN: Amy Sedaris, Michael R. Jackson, a performance from Broadway's "A Strange Loop", Derrick Wright
It's another A-list week on NBC's late-night shows, with filmmaker Joe Russo sitting in for three nights with Seth Meyers. Both shows will also see a visit from Adam Sandler and Jeff Goldblum.
CBS Late Night
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, June 6 – Jake Tapper, Joel Kim Booster
- Tuesday, June 7 – Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, June 6 – Juliette Lewis, Viggo Mortensen, Benson Boone
- Tuesday, June 7 – Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tig Notaro, Dustin Nickerson
- Wednesday, June 8 – Annette Bening, Ewan McGregor, the Chainsmokers
- Thursday, June 9 – Mark Owen
As mentioned above, we only have the schedule for two nights of The Late Show thanks to a report by Interbridge. We also don't know the plan for Friday night's episode of The Late Late Show.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Monday, June 6 – Andy Garcia, Betty Gilpin, Angel Olsen
- Tuesday, June 7 – TBA
- Wednesday, June 8 – President Joe Biden, Jack Johnson
- Thursday, June 9 – TBA
- Friday, June 10 – Jeff Bridges, Rupert Friend, Kem featuring Rick Ross
Jimmy Kimmel Live is obviously planning its week around a monumental interview with President Joe Biden. We can forgive the holes in its schedule on either side of that.
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)
- Sunday, June 5 – Drew Sidora, Sam Jay
- Monday, June 6 – Ryan O'Connell, Rachel Dratch
- Tuesday, June 7 – Kylie Minogue, Emmy Rossum
- Wednesday, June 8 – Crystal Kung Minkoff, Chanel Ayan
- Thursday, June 9 – Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone
Andy Cohen has a few major interviews to keep an eye on this week, including the week's second late-night appearance by Melissa McCarthy. The comedian has some big projects ahead of her including a new Netflix original series, an appearance in the MCU and a starring role in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
v
The View:
- Monday, June 6 – Guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Tuesday, June 7 – Sen. Chris Murphy, Dr. Ashish Jha, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Wednesday, June 8 – Ryan O'Connell, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Thursday, June 9 – Miguel Cardona, LeVar Burton
- Friday, June 10 – Bryce Dallas Howard, Jenny Mollen
The Talk:
- Monday, June 6 – Natalie Morales, Rita Moreno, Flo Rida
- Tuesday, June 7 – Mike Colter
- Wednesday, June 8 – Toheeb Jimoh
- Thursday, June 9 – TBA
- Friday, June 10 – Vanessa Bayer
The View is welcoming guest co-host Lindsey Granger for part of this week, including for its discussion with Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy on Tuesday. Given Murphy's viral pleas for gun reform in recent weeks, this is sure to be a lively discussion.
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
June 6, 2022
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, June 6 – James Patterson, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion Harini Logan
- Tuesday, June 7 – Jensen Ackles, Dr. Ebonie Vincent, Max Frost
- Wednesday, June 8 – Laura Dern, Iman Yellani, Lance Ulanoff
- Thursday, June 9 – Simu Liu, Raytheon Technologies Math Counts National Champion Allan Yuan, Chef Juan Pablo Loza
- Friday, June 10 – TBA
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, June 6 – Favorite moments from Season 19, Melissa McCarthy, Hannah Waddingham
- Tuesday, June 7 – Best moments from Season 19, Kim Kardashian, Loni Love
- Wednesday, June 8 – Fun moments from Season 19, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Common, Cheryl Hines, Charli & Dixie D'Amelio
- Thursday, June 9 – Exciting moments from Season 19, Brandi Carlile
- Friday, June 10 – Fun moments from Season 19, Tyler Perry, Usher
Live with Kelly and Ryan may get an unexpected influx of comic book fans watching this week when they interview Jensen Ackles about his new role on The Boys. Meanwhile, this week's episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be made up of compilations and older interviews.
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
The Wendy Williams Show with guest host Michael Rapaport:
- Monday, June 6 – Phaedra Parks
- Tuesday, June 7 – Eva Marcille
- Wednesday, June 8 – Mike "The Miz" & Maryse Mizanin
- Thursday, June 9 – Mama June
- Friday, June 10 – Jeff Lewis
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, June 6 – Matt Iseman, the Chicks
- Tuesday, June 7 – Sam Heughan, Ms. Pat
- Wednesday, June 8 – June Diane Raphael, Jessica St. Clair, Sasheer Zamata, Nicole Byer
- Thursday, June 9 – Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Brad Meltzer
- Friday, June 10 – RE-RUN: Vanessa Hudgens, Utkarsh Ambudkar, E.G. Dailey, A.J. Smith
Actor Michael Rapaport is once again taking over The Wendy Williams Show this week for an eclectic slate of interviews. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson has scored some huge movie stars this week, just in time for the release of Jurassic World: Dominion.
Syndicated Shows (Part 3)
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, June 6 – Eva Longoria, Zoe Saldana, Olivia Goncalves, Diana Maria Riva, Mike "The Miz" & Maryse Mizanin, Karen Pittman
- Tuesday, June 7 – Bobby Brown, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Grant Hill, Tamia Hill
- Wednesday, June 8 – Kristen Johnston, Daniel Pink
- Thursday, June 9 – Da Brat, Judy Dupart, Yumi Nu, DeWanda Wise, Alison Teal
- Friday, June 10 – Tani Adewumi
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, June 6 – RE-RUN: Chris Appleton, Brandice Daniels, Zanna & Young Emperors, Max Greenfield
- Tuesday, June 7 – RE-RUN: Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q
- Wednesday, June 8 – RE-RUN: Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, the Go-Go's
- Thursday, June 9 – RE-RUN: Gayle King, Taye Diggs
- Friday, June 10 – RE-RUN: Wilmer Valderrama
Finally, The Drew Barrymore Show is airing a full week of re-runs both this week and next week. However, Tamron Hall has some exciting new interviews to keep us occupied. Check back next week for another full schedule when it becomes available.