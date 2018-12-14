‘Last Man Standing’ Recasts Carol Larabee’s Character With Actress Tisha Campbell

Last Man Standing recast another role for the show’s revived season on FOX. Former My Wife And Kids star Tisha Campbell will now play Chuck Larabee’s (Jonathan Adams) wife, Carol.

Campbell will replace Erika Alexander, who played the role during the show’s original run on ABC, reports Deadline. However, Alexander was not available to reprise the part because she has recurring roles on two other shows: The CW’s DC Comics drama, Black Lightning; and HBO’s comedy, Insecure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carol was introduced during the second season of Last Man Standing and quickly became good friends with Vanessa Baxter (Nancy Travis). During the show’s sixth season, she took a job in California, leaving Chuck by himself in Colorado.

This is the latest recasting for Last Man Standing, which was created by Jack Burditt and stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter. Mike is the head of the Baxter family, which includes his wife Vanessa; daughters Kristin (Amanda Fuller), Mandy (Molly Ephraim) and Eve (Kaitlyn Dever); Kristin’s husband Ryan (Jordan Masterson); Kristin’s son Boyd (Jet Jurgensmeyer); and Mandy’s husband Kyle (Christoph Sanders). Chuck is Mike’s neighbor, best friend and the head of security at Mike’s business, Outdoor Man.

The show was forced to cast Molly McCook as the middle daughter Mandy after Molly Ephraim’s schedule made it impossible for her to return to the sitcom. Jet Jurgensmeyer also replaced Flynn Morrison as Boyd.

The series previously cast Amanda Fuller as Kristin, after Alexandra Krosney left before season two began. Nick Jonas also guest starred as Kristin’s future husband Ryan during season one and the character has been played by Jordan Masterson since becoming a bigger part of the show.

Campbell is best known for starring in two long-running sitcoms, Martin with Martin Lawrence; and My Wife And Kids with Damon Wayans. The shows earned her multiple NAACP Image Awards nominations and a win in 2003. She most recently had a recurring role in Fox’s Empire and starred in the indie movie Blindspotting with Daveed Diggs.

Coincidentally, she is the second former Dr. Ken actress to nab a role on LMS. Krista Marie Yu plays a foreign exchange student Vanessa met and will soon live in the Baxter home.

Last Man Standing airs on Fox at 8 p.m. ET on Fridays. This week’s mid-season finale, “The gift of the Mike Guy,” features Eve’s return as the Baxter family prepares for Christmas.

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images