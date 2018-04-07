‘Smallville’ Star Kristin Kreuk Returns to The CW With Legal Drama

Kristin Kreuk is headed back to The CW.

The network has acquired rights to broadcast Canadian legal drama, Burden of Truth to add to its summer schedule.

The series stars Kreuk, a veteran of CW series Smallville and Beauty & the Beast, in the role of a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to take on what she thinks is a simple case, only to find herself in a fight for justice for a group of sick girls, Variety reports.

The series also stars Rookie Blue‘s Peter Mooney, NCIS‘ Alex Carter, Benjamin Ayres (Saving Hope), Nicola Correia— Damude (Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments), Meegwun Fairbrother (Hemlock Grove) and Star Slade.

Burden of Truth was created by Brad Simpson and is produced by ICF Films, eOne and Eagle Vision. Kreuk, Ilana Frank, Linda Pope and Jocelyn Hamilton serve as executive producers. The series is produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and Manitoba Film and Music, as well as with the assistance of the Government of Manitoba.

The show has already been renewed for a second season by Canadian network, CBC.

The series is the latest addition the The CW’s summer original-programming lineup, including recent acquisition The Outpost; unscripted originals Whose Line Is It Anyway? Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters Of Illusion; as well as new episodes of Supergirl, The 100, Life Sentence and The Originals.

News of the acquisition comes the same week as The CW renewed 10 series for new seasons including Dynasty, Jane The Virgin, Riverdale, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Supernatural, as well as all five DC Comics shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legend of Tomorrow and Black Lightning.

“As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19,” CW president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come. And I’m especially happy that we’ll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about.”

The network said in February it will add two hours of original programming to Sunday nights.