Kristin Chenoweth Has a Message for 'Pushing Daisies' Fans Wanting a Revival (Exclusive)

It's been over 10 years since fan-favorite series Pushing Daisies came to a premature end. Ever since then, fans have been wondering whether a revival could be on the horizon. During PopCulture.com's exclusive interview with Pushing Daisies star Kristin Chenoweth, she shared the message that she has for fans who are still holding out hope for a revival.

When asked whether she would be on board with a Pushing Daisies revival, Chenoweth gave a resounding yes, as the show is still near and dear to her heart, as well. "I loved Pushing Daisies so much, I would love to have a revival in any form, whether it be film, television," the actor said while discussing her partnership with Kellogg's for our series, PopCulture @ Home. "I've even said to [creator] Bryan Fuller, 'How about a Broadway show?'" While a Broadway show would definitely allow the Candy Land host to put her theater talents on full display, she thinks that the best route for a revival may just be television.

"I think the safest thing to happen would be television, right now anyway," Chenoweth continued. She went on to explain how portraying the character of Olive on Pushing Daisies ties in with the many projects that she has on her plate right now. "I loved Olive. She was obviously not a baker herself; she's not good in the kitchen, which is great that I partner with Kellogg's because I'm not a cook; I'm not a baker. I'm really good with things that just open up. And the Kellogg's crackers are so great; there are so many different kinds, it makes things easier to put together for the holidays for someone like me. And I think about Pushing Daisies, and food, and Candy Land, and Kellogg's, and it kind of all goes together for me."

The Holidate actor even has a message for those who are asking for a Pushing Daisies revival, as she told PopCulture.com: "Bombard Netflix. Just bombard them, y'all. Bryan Fuller is open and available and wants it to happen, and so does Kristin Chenoweth." Chenoweth can currently be seen hosting Candy Land, which airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on the Food Network. For more on Chenoweth, Pushing Daisies and Candy Land, stay tuned to PopCulture.com.