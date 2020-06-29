Kristin Chenoweth Shares Her Thoughts on a 'West Wing' Revival (Exclusive)

✖

It's been over a decade since The West Wing came to an end, but that doesn't mean that fans aren't still wondering whether they could see a return of President Bartlet and his administration on their screens. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com while discussing her partnership with Town House, Kristin Chenoweth, who starred as Annabeth Schott on the last two seasons of the program, spoke out about the possibility of a West Wing reunion.

When asked whether she would be interested in a West Wing revival, Chenoweth told PopCulture.com exclusively, "Oh, of course, of course ... First of all, it was great work from everybody, but it was just one of the more fun times I had in my career." She continued to express exactly why she thought the show was so successful at the time, adding, "I also think that no matter where people lie — conservative or liberal — it's nice to see a TV show about the White House in a certain time. And how that was the first time that the show had been on the air that really showed the ins and outs of how things worked in the White House."

Chenoweth looked back fondly on her time on The West Wing. She even noted that she was only supposed to be on the show for three episodes initially, but her arc eventually stretched to two seasons. "I learned a lot watching the show, and I learned a lot being on the show," Chenoweth said. "So, of course, I would be interested, and the thing is, to be able to work with that group, especially the originals — I'm talking about the originals — it was like you get on that train or you're left at the station. It was such a well-oiled machine by the time I got there and man, was I so glad I had the experience. I've met a lot of my very closest friends back there, and it was a very happy set, and oh, I just loved it. I loved it."

Chenoweth, who explained that she still keeps in touch with several of her former cast members such as Allison Janney and Janel Moloney, said that she would be interested in seeing a West Wing revival even if she wasn't directly involved with it. The actor added, "And you know what I would say, too, is whether I would get to be involved with it or not, it would be so great to just see the version of what The West Wing would look like now ... I mean, just remember how great the original five cast members were. They were just so good, and still to this day, I don't know how they knew to cast those particular people in those particular roles at that time, but they did."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on Jun 24, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

While Chenoweth expressed her interest in a West Wing revival, there likely won't be any plans set in stone anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entirety of the entertainment industry. Amidst this health crisis, the Broadway star explained that she's been keeping herself busy by spending quality time with her boyfriend, Josh Bryant, watching TV and enjoying her "Cheno-Worth It" dip along with Town House's Dippers crackers. According to Chenoweth, her Cheno-Worth It dip and the accompanying Town House Dippers are the perfect combination for when you simply aren't feeling like cooking a big meal.

"The funny thing is I'm sure many people out there have mastered the art of making a meal out of literally anything they have in the house," Chenoweth explained. "There's just some nights where you're like, 'I'm not doing it. I'm not doing it,' so I think they know I'm a huge fan of Town House, and we kind of cooked up this fun dip that goes really well with these crackers, and that's kind of how it evolved for me. They basically know I'm not a cook, but also, it is great to have in the house during those times for snacking and hanging out."

As for what is in her Cheno-Worth It dip, the Descendants star explained that you could definitely make it your own, but she likes to add ingredients such as cheese, Greek yogurt, tomatoes and spinach. For fans who want to try out Chenoweth's creation for themselves, those in Los Angeles and New York have the chance to win their very own Town House Dip for Dinner kit starting on June 30. All they need to do is check out Chenoweth's social media accounts and tell Town House what dip they would pair with the Town House Dippers. So, get ready to get your snack on the Chenoweth-approved way.