Kristen Bell Applauded for SAG Awards Opening Monologue

Kristen Bell was host of the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, and the Frozen star came out strong in her opening monologue.

Bell started things off with a jab at First Lady Melania Trump, saying that since she’s the first female host of the show, that makes her the “first lady.”

“I never thought I’d grow up to be the first lady, but you know what? I kinda like it.”

Bell said her first order of business was to stop cyberbulling, referencing Trump’s initiative once her husband took office.

“Because I have yet to see any progress made on that problem — and I’m looking at you, Tony Hale,” Bell said jokingly of the Veep actor.

She also addressed the current social climate with the #MeToo and “Time’s Up” movements.

“We are living in a watershed moment, and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears, let’s make sure that we’re leading the charge with empathy and diligence,” Bell said.

Bell’s performance got an ovation on social media.

