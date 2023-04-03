'Yellowstone' Star Addresses Season 5 Return Date Speculation

Yellowstone star Ian Bohen has addressed the recent Season 5 return date speculation. Parade reports that, while attending the CMT Music Awards, Bohen — who plays ranch hand Ryan on the Paramount Network series — was asked about the rumors surrounding the show, and he assured fans that it will be back "later this year." Bohen continued, "Just be patient with us. It takes a long time to make, but it's worth the wait. I promise."

Yellowstone Season 5 has become the topic of much controversy lately, with a February report indicating that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan can't even finish writing the rest of the episodes. The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to series star Kevin Coster not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out."

Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The official statement came weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's not reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.

Along with the earlier reports that Costner wanted to work less on Yellowstone, it was also reported that the neo-Western series might be inching closer to an early conclusion, possibly ending with the current Season 5. If Yellowstone does indeed come to an end, there was talk of a potential new series starring Matthew McConaughey that would be a continuation of the story. No details of how – or which Yellowstone cast members might be involved – have been shared.

In response to the initial report, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."