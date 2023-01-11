'Yellowstone': Rip Actor Cole Hauser Looks Suave With Wife at Golden Globes

Cole Hauser was looking dapper as ever as he hit the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes Tuesday night. The Yellowstone star stepped out at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California for the annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the best in film and American television, alongside wife Cynthia Daniel.

For the glitzy evening out, Hauser, who stars as ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the hit Paramount Network series, donned a black suit. His wife coordinated her outfit to match her husband, wearing a stunning black gown with a slit, which she paired with several bracelets and black heels. As they hit the red carpet, the couple spilled some hilarious facts about their children, Hauser telling Us Weekly their daughter Steely "does not like seeing Cole kiss Beth" on Yellowstone, quipping that "it makes her really uncomfortable." The couple also shared that they viewed the night out as "date night. We've needed one for a while," Daniel joking that "it only took me three hours to get ready. Not the norm."

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Hauser attended the ceremony along with co-star Mo Brings Plenty to represent the show as presenters. Notably missing, however, was series star Kevin Costner, who stars as John Dutton. Costner won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, though he was unable to accept the accolade in person, with presenter Regina Hall accepting it on his behalf, saying, "I'm going to accept the award on your behalf, Kevin." The award marked Yellowstone's first Golden Globes win. Costner revealed on social media that he was unable to attend the ceremony due to the dangerous weather Santa Barbara, California has recently experience, with heavy rains leading to flooding and mudslides and prompting mandatory evacuation orders.

"Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school. This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night," Costner shared. ""No one is sadder than us that we couldn't be there."

Although Costner couldn't be at the ceremony, he was shown plenty of love by Hauser, who said on the red carpet, per Fox News, "I love him like a brother, he's awesome." Yellowstone is currently airing its firth season on Paramount Network. The hit series recently aired its midseason finale, with new episodes not expected to air until Summer 2023, the network announced in a new trailer for the latter half of the season.