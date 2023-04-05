Ken Jeong to Star in New Fox Comedy Series

The Masked Singer fans who love panelist Ken Jeong's wild antics could soon see him starring in another show on Fox. The comedian will star in a comedy pilot based on the popular podcast 10% Happier, hosted by former ABC News journalist Dan Harris. Fox Entertainment will produce with Lionsgate Television.

Fox handed the project a script-to-series commitment, reports Variety. The show will star Jeong as a family man and mid-level juice company executive whose life has become boring. After a panic attack, he realizes he should change his life to become "10% happier." Michael Lisbe and Nate Reger, who worked on Fox's The Cool Kids, are writing the script. Harris; Jeong; Brett Carducci; and The Tannenbaum Company's Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang are executive producers with Lisbe and Reger.

If 10% Happier earns a series order, the show would be Jeong's first scripted series for Fox. He became a favorite on the network thanks to The Masked Singer and served as a judge on its spinoff, The Masked Dancer. Jeong also hosts I Can See Your Voice.

Jeong's first career was as a doctor, but he pursued his dream of performing stand-up after moving to Los Angeles. After making several television appearances, he scored a breakout role in Judd Apatow's Knocked Up. He found international stardom through his role in The Hangover movies and also starred in NBC's Community. Jeong led his own ABC sitcom, Dr. Ken, which aired from 2015 to 2017. His next projects are Peacock's Community movie and The Afterparty Season 2 for Apple TV+.

10% Happier is not the only new project Fox is developing. Earlier this week, the network handed out a straight-to-series order to the medical drama Doc. This new series is based on the Italian show Nelle tue mani and focuses on Dr. Amy Elias, the chief of internal and family medicine at a Minneapolis hospital. After a brain injury causes her to lose the last eight years of her memory, Amy has to navigate a world in which she's divorced and has an estranged 17-year-old daughter. The Italian show has already been adapted seven times around the world. Doc will air during the 2023-2024 season and is executive produced by Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg, and Erwin Stoff.

"This moving and heroic medical drama is the very definition of storytelling excellence and what audiences have come to expect from Fox," Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "Doc explores the raw emotion, redemption, and resilience of the human spirit in ways we rarely see, and for that, we credit the creative leadership of Barbie, Hank, and Erwin, who we know will bring this story to spectacular life, this extraordinary source material and our deeply valued partners at Sony."