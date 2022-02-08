Ken Jeong and Joel McHale Divide the Internet With Super Bowl Commercial

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale have teamed up for a hilarious new Super Bowl commercial that sees the two comedians dividing the internet. The ad is for Planter’s Deluxe Mixed Nuts, which McHale criticizes Jeong for eating “one at a time” rather than “altogether” by the handful. Jeong then poses this question to social media by filming a quick clip of the two asking users how they like to eat their mixed nuts.

The, “literally one second later,” the world around them is in chaos from people arguing over the right way to eat Planter’s Mixed Nuts. While some simply have polite verbal disagreements, others have spiraled into full-fledged riots and protests. “Are you a foodie now,” one man sarcastically says to a friend. “Who knew America would tear itself apart over a relatively minor difference of opinion?” McHale asks. “Not me,” Jeong replies. In a statement on the new ad, team “One at a Time” leader Jeong said, “As fans are getting their PLANTERS® brand snacks ready for the Big Game, my good friend and frenemy, Joel and I are excited to be a part of the tasty debate of how to eat your mixed nuts. I believe eating your mixed nuts one at a time is the right way to snack on your PLANTERS® Deluxe Mixed Nuts so you can appreciate and savor each tasty nut to the fullest!”

https://youtu.be/S72SIM-vMCs

Jeong and McHale first began working together on the NBC sitcom Community, and over the years they have joined forces on other projects, such as The Masked Singer. In 2021, Jeong sat down with PopCulture.com to discuss his career, and offered insight into the prospect of a Community movie, which fans have long been hoping would manifest. “Like I’ve always said, if The Hangover made me famous, Community made me a better actor and if there’s ever a movie, I’m down for it, sight unseen,” the beloved actor offered. “Those guys are my family, and I am just – I work with Joel McHale who was the star of Community – or so he tells me – and I work with him all the time and there’s always a part of Community in me and all the work that I do. Absolutely.”

McHale also previously spoke with PopCulture about the chances of a Community movie, saying, “If you had asked me a year ago, I would have lied to you and said, ‘Oh, maybe.’ But in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I don’t know how that’s going to happen.’ But I wasn’t going to ever say no.” McHale added, at the time, “But I will say after the table read we did last – boy, it’s almost a year ago, April or May – that was the first time when I was like, ‘Oh, I think this might happen.’ And Donald [Glover] said in the interview, he would do it, and it just comes down to coming up with $100 million. […] Because I could use $100 million, and then we could make it.”