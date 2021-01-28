'I Can See Your Voice' Renewed for Season 2 With Host Ken Jeong at Fox

✖

I Can See Your Voice has been renewed for a second season after fans fell in love with the Fox show and it's host, Ken Jeong. The singing competition is much different from other singing shows like American Idol and The Voice, because it features competitors who are either really good singing or lip syncing and the judges and audience have to guess who's really using their voice or disguising it. The exciting news was announced by Fox Entertainment's Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials Wednesday morning.

"I Can See Your Voice is such a deeply fun and genuinely suspenseful show, with the amazing Ken Jeong at the heart of it," Wade said according to Variety. "We are so grateful to our producers, James McKinlay and Craig Plestis, along with the entire crew, who brought this show to life and are working to make Season 2 even bigger and better." Jeong will also return as the host and executive producer, while Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton will return as panelists.

Fellow Fox show The Masked Singer has won the hearts of millions after first premiering in January 2019. Viewers also fell in love with the group of judges including Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy. While Thicke, Scherzinger and McCarthy have a more serious tone when judging performers, Jeong has played a more comedic role, providing a twist of entertainment. Bouncing off host Nick Cannon, the two play off each other and give fans a little something extra when watching one of their favorite shows. Jeong has brought his spirited personality from The Masked Singer to I Can See Your Voice and fans are loving it.

Since the success of The Masked Singer, viewers have shifted between the two now since Jeong has become a fan-favorite. I Can See Your Voice is averaging a 1.3 rating and 7 share with adults 18-49 in Live + 7 Day ratings in Season 1 according to the outlet. The new show features a variety of singers, some who are good and some who are bad. It's up to the audience and judges to guess who is good and who is bad through a number of ways including a lip sync challenge and a series of clues. After narrowing it down to one performer, those watching realize they're either a great singer or not and there's a $100,000 on the table as a reward if they get it right.