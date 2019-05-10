‘The Passage’, ‘The Cool Kids’ Canceled at Fox

After just one season each, Fox has canceled The Cool Kids, its retirement community-set sitcom, as well as vampire thriller The Passage.

The Cool Kids averaged a 0.85 demo rating and ranked fifth among Fox comedies this season, behind The Simpsons, Last Man Standing, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy. The only non-animated sitcom it outranked was Rel, which has already been canceled.

The Cool Kids starred David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence and Leslie Jordan as a group of rowdy friends in an assisted living facility.

Although The Passage debuted to 5.2 million viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, it slipped in rankings almost every week, and the sci-fi series’ 10-episode run wrapped in March with season lows.

Fans might never know if Amy and Brad reunited in the wake of the vampire apocalypse, when Brad, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, was bit by a viral (aka vampire), causing Amy (Saniyya Sidney) to inject him with one of the last doses of a medical cure in the season 1 finale. In order to do that, she had to kill those who opposed the move.

She left Brad a note before taking off, ashamed of what she did, before he regained consciousness.

What’s more is that an extreme flash forward more than 100 years showed that Amy had become an accomplished viral-hunter who was sure that Brad was out there, somewhere.