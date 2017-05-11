Kelly Clarkson Officially Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 14 Coach

In contrast to the rumors that Kelly Clarkson was going to join American Idol as a judge, the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer is set to join NBC’s The Voice for Season 14.

The Grammy-winning vocalist will be joining Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on the 14th season of the talent competition series, which will air in the spring of 2018, according to Variety. A fourth coach has not been determined at this time, however, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are confirmed to join the show on the 13th season airing this fall.

“I’m so excited to join The Voice at NBC,” Clarkson said. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now. I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

Clarkson deciding to join The Voice was a particularly interesting move given that American Idol, the show that originally propelled her to stardom, will likely be airing at the same time. Kelly Clarkson is one of American Idol’s most successful alums with a string of hit singles including “Stronger,” “Piece by Piece,” and “Heartbeat Song.”

Paul Telegdy, the President of NBC Entertainment’s alternative and reality group, spoke out about signing Clarkson.

“Kelly has been a part of The Voice family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation through our unique vocal boot camp,” Telegdy said. “Every time Kelly Clarkson sings you are reminded what an incredible voice really is. We are looking forward to the sound of Kelly Clarkson on The Voice.”

