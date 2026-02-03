‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Viewers Weigh in After Singer Quits Daytime TV

Fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show are weighing in after its award-winning host announced Monday that the talk show would be coming to an end after its ongoing seventh season.

Kelly Clarkson announced Monday that she would be stepping away from her show in order to “prioritize [her] kids” following the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock, last year due to cancer.

Clarkson’s fans were quick to share their disappointment at the news while supporting her decision to take time for her family. “Oh I am going to miss this!” wrote one commenter under her Instagram announcement. “But good for you for choosing what’s best for you and your family!”

“We love you Kelly! Good for you for prioritizing your family,” another person added. “All of us will be right here supporting and loving everything you do.” A different fan added, “My God, you’re such a good human. It sounds like you are making the wisest choice for you and your children and that is beautiful.”

Other of Clarkson’s followers looked back on the legacy of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premiered in 2019 and has won 24 Daytime Emmys, including four wins for both Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Talk Show Host.

“This show allowed us to hear your voice – both in song and in your heart – stronger than ever. Forever grateful,” one person commented, as another added, “You’ve been amazing Kelly! Such an awesome show and your personality shines through.”

Clarkson began her announcement Monday by thanking the “outstanding group of people” she worked with on The Kelly Clarkson Show, writing, “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons.”

“I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner,” she continued.

Clarkson admitted that it was “not an easy decision” to leave the show, but noted that “stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

Despite her exit, the Grammy-winning artist assured “this isn’t goodbye,” and that she would still be “making music,” playing shows “here and there” and appearing on The Voice “from time to time.”

“You never know where I might show up next,” she teased. “But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”