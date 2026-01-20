Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show ‘Likely’ Ending, New Report Says

Kelly Clarkson’s time as a talk show host may be coming to an end soon.

A new report from Page Six published on Monday cited multiple sources who said the Grammy-winning singer would be calling it quits on The Kelly Clarkson Show after this season.

One source said that Clarkson’s exit from daytime television was “definite,” while another hedged and said it’s “likely that it will not go on.”

“[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore,” the insider said.

A different source indicated that there’s been no decision made either way about the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show, but that there is chatter at NBC regarding its future. “People are jumping the gun. Nothing is definite yet, and it’s still a long season,” the insider said.

Multiple reports last year indicated that Clarkson was preparing to exit her talk show when her contract expires this year, but the American Idol winner has not indicated her future plans publicly.

Clarkson did take an extended hiatus from her show this past year to care for her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, while he battled melanoma. Blackstock, whom Clarkson divorced in 2022, was the father to her two children, River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9. He died in August at the age of 48.

Clarkson has offered small insights into her family’s life following the loss of Blackstock, revealing that they had been through “a lot” during a recent Q&A for her show.

“They’re that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they’re still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles,” she shared. “There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit. So it’s my two dogs, my kids and me. It’s a lot.”

“It’s been really special, though,” she continued. “The conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that’s probably my favorite time of day.”