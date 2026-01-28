‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Representative Responds to Cancellation Rumor

Kelly Clarkson won’t be saying goodbye to her talk show anytime soon.

Following reports earlier this month that The Kelly Clarkson Show was expected to end after its ongoing seventh season, a representative for the series clarified the future of the award-winning show to Entertainment Weekly on Monday.

“Rumor!” the rep stated, adding that the show’s producer and distributor, NBC, “will advise directly if there is a show update.” They added, “We are not even halfway through Season 7!”

The representative’s statement comes in opposition to Page Six‘s report published on Jan. 19, which cited multiple insiders who indicated that Clarkson planned to step away from the show after Season 7.

One source claimed that the Grammy-winner’s exit was “definite,” while another hedged by saying it’s “likely that it will not go on.”

“[Her show] is a lot to put on, and looking at the landscape across daytime television, it’s not sustainable anymore,” the insider said.

A different source said that there had been no decision made about the Daytime Emmy Award-winning show, but claimed that there had been conversations at NBC about its future. “People are jumping the gun. Nothing is definite yet, and it’s still a long season,” they said.

Multiple reports last year also indicated that Clarkson was preparing to leave the talk show when her contract expires this year, but the American Idol winner has not addressed her plans for the future publicly.

Clarkson took an extended hiatus from the show last year while caring for her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, amid his battle with melanoma. Blackstock, whom Clarkson divorced in 2022, was the father to her two children, River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9. He died in August at the age of 48.



