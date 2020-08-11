Kaley Cuoco's New Show 'The Flight Attendant' to Resume Production

✖

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's next show, The Flight Attendant, could resume production in New York soon. The series was in the middle of filming the sixth of its first eight episodes when production was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Executive producer and co-showrunner Steve Yockey said writers have even reworked details in the scripts to adjust to all the precautions the production needs to take.

While they have no firm date set, Yockey told critics during a virtual panel Wednesday that "if everything goes according to plan" The Flight Attendant could be available on HBO Max this fall, reports The Hollywood Reporter. "We're almost done. We're so close," Cuoco added. Yockey explained that all scenes filmed outside the U.S. had already been complete.

The issue now is making the set and studio facility safe for the cast and crew during the pandemic. They plan to bring in "tonnages" of personal protective equipment for the drew and everyone involved will be tested for the virus. Some of the scripts also had to be tweaked. "We had to adjust some physical details of scripts for safety," Yockey said, adding that they were "lucky" to keep the original story outline.

The Flight Attendant is based on Chris Bohjalian's novel and stars Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who wakes up in a Dubai hotel with a mysterious dead man next to her and no idea what happened. Cuoco's co-stars include Birds of Prey star Rosie Perez and Zosia Mamet, who starred in HBO's Girls. Cuoco is an executive producer on the project.

Elsewhere in the Television Critics Association Press Tour panel, Cuoco said she was "excited" to bring the unique series to television, noting how it balances humor and dark elements. "I think the tone has been a fascinating challenge in that we really have ridden a fine line, because dark stuff happens, but there is levity, and we have so many funny actors that can make those quirky moments be a little lighter," Cuoco said, reports Cinema Blend. "It’s a very specific tone."

The Flight Attendant is not Cuoco's first post-Big Bang project. She also voices the title character in the animated Harley Quinn, which debuted on DC Universe and is now available on HBO Max. Cuoco said Harley Quinn's raunchy factor was surprising even to her. "I'm even shocked half the time at the stuff I say, but that has been this enjoyable (experience) that started as a little side gig and turned into something more," she said Monday, reports USA Today.