Kaley Cuoco Opens up About First Post-‘Big Bang Theory’ Show ‘The Flight Attendant’

After ending her tenure on CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, actress Kaley Cuoco is set to take flight on WarnerMedia’s new series The Flight Attendant. Speaking out about the upcoming role on Instagram, Cuoco, who portrayed Penny Hofstadder on the long-running comedy, expressed her excitement for new beginnings.

“After optioning #theflightattendant over a year in a half ago, believing in my heart and soul it could be something , and now seeing it come to life is mind blowing!” Cuoco wrote alongside a screenshot of a story announcing the upcoming series.

“I have an amazing group of people behind me making this all possible , and my gratitude is ENDLESS!” she continued. “If I’ve learned anything in my 25+ years in this business is trust your gut, surround yourself with an incredible team & trust them, be authentic, and stay loyal always. You never know what can happen.”

News of Cuoco’s upcoming role first broke on July 1, with The Wrap reporting at the time that the Big Bang alum had inked a multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. The contract, as the outlet reported, dictates that along with starring in the new series, the actress will go on to develop ideas for original television projects for the studio through her production company — Yes, Norman — with the possibility of those projects being for broadcast, cable, streaming and/or digital platforms.

“I love that Warner Bros. is my home away from home, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this incredibly collaborative and gratifying relationship. They’re stuck with me now!” Cuoco said of the deal.

Based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name, The Flight Attendant will be co-produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, God Friended Me) and Sarah Schechter. The 1-hour drama will air on WarnerMedia’s forthcoming streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cuoco is set to portray Cassandra Bowden, “a binge-drinking flight attendant prone to blackouts who wakes up one morning next to a dead body and begins to lie as she looks to fill in the blanks from the fateful night in Dubai.”

The role marks the actress’ first project since The Big Bang Theory officially came to an end after 12 seasons. Speaking at the Television Critics Association Press Tour panel in February, Cuoco stated that she owes much of her ongoing and future success to the series.

“I’m excited about my production company, so I have the year set out with that and I guess I think for the rest of my life, I’ll probably all owe it to Big Bang,” she said.

Along with The Flight Attendant, Cuoco has also been working on a Harley Quinn animated series with DC Comics, for which she will voice the titular character in an animated series for the DC Universe streaming service.