Kaley Cuoco to Star in and Produce Limited Series ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco will star in an upcoming limited series in a new joint venture between her new production company and Warner Bros.

Cuoco will star in the series, entitled The Flight Attendant. The show will be based on the Chris Bohjalian novel of the same name.

The novel centers on a binge-drinking and self-loathing flight attendant who wakes up one morning and finds her latest bed partner dead. The woman then tries to piece together what happened the night of the murder all while lying to those around her.

As ET reports, he project will be the first venture for Cuoco’s Norman Productions in partnership with Warner, who also produces The Big Bang Theory.

It’s unclear how this project could interfere with Cuoco’s role as Penny on Big Bang.

As it is a limited series, it could hypothetically be produced while Cuoco is on break from the CBS sitcom. She could also briefly step away from the show in order to start production. This seems relatively manageable since Warner oversees both projects.

Another option could see Cuoco waiting to film the new series after Big Bang wraps up its run. It’s rumored to come to and end after its 12th season.

Regardless of the potential conflicts, Cuoco seems thrilled about the project. She revealed the project on Instagram and gave a special shout out to Norman, her dog that inspired her company’s name.

“We cannot wait to start work on our first project, The Flight Attendant,” Cuoco wrote. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible (Especially Norman).”

