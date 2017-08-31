Kaley Cuoco Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Crowd Photo from ‘Big Bang Theory’ Return

Kaley Cuoco has shared a behind-the-scenes photo that shows her and co-star Johnny Galecki are keeping up with one of their oldest Big Bang Theory traditions.

Before each taping of the CBS sitcom, the two leads head up into the live studio audience and talk with them. They joke around, answers questions and surely make fans’ days.

In a recent Instagram post, Cuoco says they are continuing the tradition into season 11. The photo shows her and Galecki climbed up on the crowd rail talking it up.

This isn’t the first time Cuoco has shared the moment with her followers. She also shared a similar photo at the end of season 10 and filled fans in on the routine.

“Here is a very special behind-the-scenes (photo) of Johnny and I having a little chat with the audience, which we have done , almost every show night for many many years,” she captioned the photo. “It’s a very special thing we do that means a lot to the audience but also means a lot to us. We owe the fans a big thank you for 10 seasons of support … can’t wait to give you two more!”

