Justin Timberlake Returning to 'SNL' for First Time in Almost 10 Years

Justin Timberlake is finally returning to Studio 8H. TVLine reports that the Trolls star will be the musical guest on next week's episode of Saturday Night Live, which will be his first appearance on the variety sketch series since 2015. He will be the musical guest, while Dakota Johnson will be hosting. The episode will mark Johnson's second time taking on hosting duties, after hosting in 2015 with Alabama Shakes as the musical guest.

The singer has been on SNL a whopping 15 times and has been a host five times. His first appearance on the series was back in 2000 when *NSYNC performed. Timberlake's final appearance was for the 40th anniversary special in 2015. Even though he won't be hosting, fans will still be able to look forward to seeing him in at least one sketch, though nothing will ever be able to beat 2006's digital short, "D*** in a Box" with Andy Samberg, which is a true holiday favorite.

Details surrounding Justin Timberlake's SNL performances are being kept under wraps. Since this is SNL and live television, you never know what could happen. He did make waves last year when he and *NSYNC reunited for the first time in years at the VMAs and released a song together for the new Trolls movie. Having them get back together for Saturday Night Live would be a dream come true, especially since it would be a surprise. However, for now, it might just be a dream, but it's always possible.

Meanwhile, Saltburn's Jacob Elordi will be hosting while Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp is musical guest for tonight's episode. February's lineup has yet to be announced, but it should be soon. Justin Timberlake appearing as a musical guest will be a great way to round out January, and hopefully he will bring out a surprise or two. This season of SNL has already seen some impressive cameos, so it's always possible something big will happen.

Make sure to tune in next Saturday, Jan. 27 to see Justin Timberlake's big return to Saturday Night Live with Dakota Johnson as host. It will surely be a memorable episode that you won't want to miss. Fingers crossed that he doesn't wait as long to return Studio 8H, whether as host, musical guest again, or just a random cameo. 10 years is simply way too long, and it's going to be good when the episode finally airs.