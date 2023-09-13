NSYNC Reunites at VMAS, Present Award to Taylor Swift
*NSYNC presented Swift with the 2023 VMA award for Best Pop.
History was made this week when *NSYNC reunited at the MTV Video Music Awards to present an award to Taylor Swift. The iconic boy band took the stage on Tuesday night to hand out the prize for Best Pop, which Swift ended up taking home. This was the first time Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick have all been together at the VMAs since they performed a medley of their hits back in 2013.
"Hello VMAs. Over 20 years ago we were just kids when we won best pop video for 'Bye Bye Bye,'" Chasez, said to the audience as the group stood smiling to roaring applause and cheers. "It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us." Kirkpatrick, added, "That award validated our hard work." While accepting her award from the band, Swift was noticeably overcome with a variety of emotions, which may have been exacerbated by the fact that they all gave her friendship bracelets, harking to the trend that started with her Eras Tour.
"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," she quipped, then saying to the five men, "I had your dolls. Like, are you doing something? What's going to happen now ... They're going to do something and I need to know what it is." She went on to say, "You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ... it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets." Scroll down to read more and see what fans had to say about the big moment on social media.
Timberlake then went on to note that he was more focused presently on his new movie. "We will have to see what happens in terms of live music, and I appreciate the question, but my focus right now is on Palmer."
Back in 2021, Timberlake told The Radio Times (via The Mirror) that he, too, wouldn't rule out an *NSYNC reunion. "I don't have a crystal ball for what will happen with the music industry in the months, or years, to come. That's something that weighs on my mind in a heavy way," he said at the time.
"I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn't have a final show, we didn't have a final tour, because we didn't know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it's before I'm 80 years old," he laughed.
"I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment," Fatone continued. "But I do think the world needs something again from *NSYNC."
However, Fatone noted that it wasn't out of the question that the group could have a full and official reunion at some point in the future. "Never say never," he said. "I mean, who knew we were going to be doing Coachella a few years ago?"
*NSYNC previously reunited in 2019 for a surprise performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella, though Timberlake was unable to join them. Fatone later revealed to Billboard that Timberlake's absence was simply due to obligations of a solo tour he was on at the time.
The source also stated that the group would be reuniting as NSYNC in order to release a new song. This would be *NSYNC's first single since the chart-topping "Girlfriend" in 2002. Neither Universal nor reps for the members of *NSYNC have confirmed the reports.
Notably, it's also rumored that this will not be the only *NSYNC reunion of 2023. Earlier this year, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source stated that Timberlake's bandmates "are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together," with him.