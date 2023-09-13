NSYNC Reunites at VMAS, Present Award to Taylor Swift

History was made this week when *NSYNC reunited at the MTV Video Music Awards to present an award to Taylor Swift. The iconic boy band took the stage on Tuesday night to hand out the prize for Best Pop, which Swift ended up taking home. This was the first time Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick have all been together at the VMAs since they performed a medley of their hits back in 2013.

"Hello VMAs. Over 20 years ago we were just kids when we won best pop video for 'Bye Bye Bye,'" Chasez, said to the audience as the group stood smiling to roaring applause and cheers. "It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us." Kirkpatrick, added, "That award validated our hard work." While accepting her award from the band, Swift was noticeably overcome with a variety of emotions, which may have been exacerbated by the fact that they all gave her friendship bracelets, harking to the trend that started with her Eras Tour.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," she quipped, then saying to the five men, "I had your dolls. Like, are you doing something? What's going to happen now ... They're going to do something and I need to know what it is." She went on to say, "You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really ... it's too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets." Scroll down to read more and see what fans had to say about the big moment on social media.