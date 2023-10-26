Justin Timberlake Allegedly Confronted Wade Robson at 'SNL' Over Britney Spears Cheating

After Britney Spears admitted to cheating on then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake with Wade Robson, the *NSYNC singer allegedly confronted the dancer and choreographer about the "affair" while she was hosting Saturday Night Live, Page Six reports. On the heels of the release of Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me, an insider source claims that Timberlake accompanied his then-girlfriend to 30 Rock studios back on Feb. 2, 2002, just days after finding a lengthy break-up note she had written to Robson.

"Britney was pulling double duty as a musical guest and host [on SNL]," the former production source said. "Justin had found a letter which made it clear that the affair had been going on for months and that she and Wade had been sleeping together." Timberlake had reportedly "been trying to get ahold of Wade" and only got him on the phone while Spears was hosting the live show. "If you watch closely, you will see that he did not join Britney on stage at the end of the show when she thanked him," the insider pointed out.

Spears, who was 20 years old at the time, and Timberlake, 21, then spent close to an hour in her dressing room before going to the afterparty they were hosting. Just a month later, their three-year romance was done. Spears confessed to cheating on Timberlake with Robson in her new memoir but wrote that they had only kissed. "We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night," the singer writes.

She and Timberlake then "agreed to move past" the cheating due to her years of loyalty. Spears also claimed in the memoir that the "SexyBack" singer had been unfaithful to her, but did not name the famous woman, as she allegedly has a family of her own now. Also in the pop star's memoir is the revelation that she became pregnant with Timberlake's baby in the early 2000s but got an abortion at age 18 or 19.

"Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears writes. "I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."