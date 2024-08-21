Justin Hartley Poised to Become 'Highest-Paid' TV Star Due to 'Tracker' Success, Report Says

Tracker may only be gearing up for its second season this fall, but Justin Hartley is reportedly poised to become the highest-paid actor on television. The drama series started off big earlier this year when it premiered right after the Super Bowl, becoming an instant hit. It quickly earned a renewal from CBS for Season 2, with Season 1 topping the 2023-24 season. That high seems to be continuing even before the second season drops.

Insiders tell RadarOnline that Hartley is actually on track to be the highest-paid TV star, and it comes after the actor allegedly isolated himself from his This Is Us castmates after they complained about his series on the NBC drama. "Justin kept his head down when he was getting bashed for being a heartless egomaniac, but the success of Tracker shows him he's made it all the way back," the insider explained. "Everything is coming up roses now for Justin!"

(Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS)

While nothing is confirmed, it would not be surprising if Hartley was on track to making big bank. Tracker has become a massive hit for CBS, and only 13 episodes have aired. The series will probably be getting even bigger with this upcoming season, even if it won't have the Super Bowl this time around. While a set episode count has not been announced, it's likely the series will have an average of 20 to 22 episodes, meaning there will be plenty to look forward to.

As for Season 2 of Tracker, not much has been revealed, but there are some casting changes. Robin Weigert has exited as Colter's handler Teddi Bruin, but Jensen Ackles is set to appear in multiple episodes, once again reprising his role as Colter's estranged brother, Russell Shaw to dig deeper in the complicated Shaw family history. With Ackles returning, fans can also expect Melissa Roxburgh's Dr. Dory Shaw to return. Also returning will be Hartley's wife, Sofia Pernas, as fellow tracker Billie, among others.

It's likely information on Tracker Season 2 will be released in the coming weeks. It will be exciting to not only see what happens in the upcoming season but also how much bigger the series will get and in turn, Justin Hartley's star power. Tracker Season 2 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The first season is streaming on Paramount+.