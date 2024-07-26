'The Equalizer' and 'Tracker' Fans Get Good News With Earlier Premiere Dates

Fans of The Equalizer and Tracker just got some very good news. After CBS released premiere dates for its fall 2024 lineup, it was revealed that the two dramas would be the last shows to return in the fall. With every show premiering during CBS' premiere week the second week of October, the Queen Latifah and Justin Hartley-led series were being saved for late October. However, that will no longer be the case.

Much like with Season 1, Variety reports that Tracker Season 2 will be kicking off premiere week on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET to serve as the lead-in for the season finale of Big Brother. Meanwhile, The Equalizer will be airing Season 5 at the tail end of premiere week, closing things out on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET. It will then move to its regular time slot of 9 p.m. ET starting Nov. 3.

What made CBS want to move the shows up earlier is unknown, but it was also unknown what made the network come up with the later premiere dates to begin with since Sunday would mostly be completely open for most of October after Big Brother. Knowing that The Equalizer and Tracker will be joining its fellow CBS shows and fans will be able to look forward to them much sooner is definitely great news, regardless of the reason.

As of now, not much is known about either show for their upcoming seasons. Jensen Ackles is set to appear in multiple episodes of Tracker, once again reprising Russell Shaw after guest starring in an episode of Season 1. With production starting soon, if it hasn't already, more information should hopefully be released in the coming weeks.

Now that The Equalizer and Tracker are joining their fellow CBS shows during premiere week, there will be much to look forward to starting Oct. 13. Don't miss the Season 2 premiere of Tracker on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET and the Season 5 premiere of The Equalizer on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 9:30 p.m. ET. It might still be far away, but the wait will definitely be worth it, especially since the shows are returning just a tad earlier than expected. There is no telling what will go down, and fans won't want to miss a single second.