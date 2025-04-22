4 Stars Who Were on ‘Gilmore Girls’ and We Never Realized It

There were more stars in Stars Hollow than people know!

Gilmore Girls not only introduced fans to major stars like Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia, and Melissa McCarthy during its initial seven-season run, but it also had plenty of guest stars who would go on to make their mark on Hollywood soon after.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep reading to take a look back at some of the famous Gilmore Girls guest stars who may not have been on your radar during your first trip to Stars Hollow.

1. Jon Hamm

warner bros.

Before he broke out as Don Draper on Mad Men, Jon Hamm played Lorelai Gilmore’s date, a man named Peyton Sanders, in the 2002 episode “Eight O’Clock at the Oasis.”

2. Jane Lynch

warner bros.

Jane Lynch hadn’t yet donned her tracksuit as Glee‘s Sue Sylvester when she appeared as a nurse in a 2000 episode of Gilmore Girls. You can catch Lynch tending to Richard Gilmore when he was hospitalized with heart problems in “Forgiveness and Stuff.”

3. Nick Offerman

warner bros.

Nick Offerman actually appeared in two episodes of Gilmore Girls before breaking out on Parks and Recreation. Playing Jackson Belleville’s older brother, Beau Belleville, Offerman appeared in both 2003’s “The Festival of Living Art” and 2005’s “Always a Godmother, Never a God.”

4. Seth MacFarlane

warner bros.

Seth MacFarlane also appeared in two episodes of Gilmore Girls — playing two different characters. The Family Guy star appeared as Emily Gilmore’s lawyer Bob in 2003’s “I Solemnly Swear” a year after he portrayed one of Lorelai’s business school classmates in 2002’s “Lorelai’s Graduation Day.”