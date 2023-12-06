FX Show Returns for First New Season Since 2017

After six long years, Ryan Murphy's Feud is finally coming back. Created by Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam, the anthology series' first season focused on the rivalry between Hollywood actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. Ahead of the show's premiere in March 2017, FX renewed Feud for a second season a month prior. Season 2 was initially planned to focus on the British Royal Family, most notably the relationship between Charles and Diana. While plans for the season were scrapped in August 2018, Murphy revealed to Deadline in November 2019 that he was open but had to put a pause on it since he was "working on so many other things."

Now, the time has finally come. Although not centered on the Royal Family, UPI reports that Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans will be premiering on Jan. 31. Based on Laurence Leamer's book, Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, the new season centers on writer Truman Capote's conflict with a group of elite women in New York's high society titled the "swans."

"Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets," according to the official synopsis. "When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote's planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with the swans, banished him from the high society he so loved, and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover."

The cast for Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans includes Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Joe Mantello, and Russell Tovey. The late Treat Williams will also be appearing in the upcoming season in his final television role, filmed prior to his death earlier this year.

It's been quite a long wait, but fans will be happy to know that it won't be much longer until the second season of Feud is finally here. It's a great way to kick off 2024. Don't miss the two-episode premiere of Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. New episodes will be streaming the next day on Hulu, where Fedu: Bette and Joan is currently available.