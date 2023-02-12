Starz Just Saved a Canceled Show

Starz just acquired a series from Showtime. The cable network saved the drama, Three Women, after it was dropped from the network amid Chris McCarthy's arrival. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the series was shopped to several networks, including HBO and Amazon, before Starz opted to pick it up. Showtime acquired the rights to the book by Lisa Taddeo in 2019. The series premiered in 2022.

After David Nevins' exit from Showtime, a rebrand for the Paramount Global brand was announced, emphasizing the streaming affiliate Paramount+. The show is the latest to transition to Starz. The network recently picked up season two of the Lionsgate TV-produced comedy Minx after HBO Max dropped the series following their initial season two pickup. The first and unaired second season of Minx will both be available on Starz.

Along with Three Women, the drama Outlander and its prequel, P-Valley, aire on the network. The Power franchise, Blindspotting, Heels, Hightown, and the Party Down revival are also standouts on Starz.

Three Women stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise, Betty Gilpin as Lina, Gabrielle Creevy, Blair Underwood, and John Patrick Amedori. The series focuses on a group of women from different areas dealing with different traumas and life experiences who are committed to changing their lives and the lives of others.

The book debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times non-fiction best sellers list. It was critically acclaimed.

The news comes amid another Showtime show landing at Netflix. Ripley, a limited series based on Patricia Highsmith's bestselling quintet of Tom Ripley novels stars Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning.

Deadline reporters the executive producer on the project, Garrett Basch, began contemplating a move following the announcement of Showtime's new programming strategy. After reviewing footage of the series, Netflix felt it was a good fit for its audience.