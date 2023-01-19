'BMF' Season 3 Officially Happening at Starz

Starz renewed its hit Detroit-set drama BMF for another season. The show's second season launched on Jan. 6 and includes Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as one of its executive producers. It is based on the story of two brothers who ran the Black Mafia Family mob during the 1980s.

BMF Season 2 drew a combined 4.1 million viewers across all platforms during its opening weekend, Starz said Wednesday. The show was created by Randy Huggins. It centers on Terry "Southwest T" Flenory and Demetrius "Meech" Flentory, brothers who lead the Black Mafia Family criminal organization in Detroit during the 1980s. Demetrius was a charismatic leader, while Terry used his business skills behind the scenes. Da'Vinchi plays Terry, while Demetrius' son, Demetrius Flenroy Jr., plays him onscreen. Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, La La Anthony, and Kelly Hu also star. Eminem had a cameo appearance as Richard "White Boy Rick" Weshe Jr., and Snoop Dogg played a pastor.

"BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before," Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Following such a strong debut with season two, we're thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can't wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next."

BMF is produced by 8 Mile Sconi Productions, Lionsgate Television, and G-Unit Films and Television Inc. Huggins serves as the showrunner and an executive producer. Jackson, who previously worked with Starz on the Power franchise, is an executive producer and directed an episode of Season 1. New episodes of BMF are released on Fridays.

Starz, which is owned by Lionsgate Television's parent company Lions Gate Entertainment, has made some big moves in recent weeks. The network recently stepped up to save Minx, a Lionsgate Television comedy that HBO Max canceled after renewing it for a second season. However, the network did recently cancel Dangerous Liaisons, Step Up, and Becoming Elizabeth.

The next big Starz premiere is on Feb. 24, when the long-awaited Party Down revival begins. The cult comedy originally ran for two seasons, from 2009 to 2010. Most of the original cast is back, including Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally.