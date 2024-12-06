Jimmy Fallon Diagnosed With Odd Injury

Jimmy Fallon is getting real about a recent injury. The Tonight Show host told PEOPLE that he saw a doctor after noticing a pain in his elbow last year, and that the doctor told him he has “golfer’s elbow.” While Fallon does not golf, he admitted he thinks he “got it from waving.” He’s participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with The Roots for several years now, including this past Thanksgiving.

“I think I got it from the waving on the float,” Fallon suggested. “I think maybe the Queen [of England] has had this ailment,” he jokes, adding, “I’m one of the few people that have wavers elbow, but I’ve had it for a year, and I still have it. It still hurts.” Considering he’s been participating in the Parade for a while now since making his first appearance in 2009 and the route is usually about three or four hours long, it’s not surprising that it’s started to catch up to him.

Jimmy Fallon during the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Credit: NBC)

Despite the diagnosis, the former Saturday Night Live cast member did show up to this year’s Parade. However, his appearance was a bit questionable. Fallon chatted with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to promote his new Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning, but his outfit and behavior – such as sunglasses and dancing and singing – raised a lot of eyebrows. Some viewers called the appearance “weird and awkward” and a “walking disaster.” Fallon was later seen with The Roots on the Santaland Express train singing “Hey Rudy.”

The elbow problem doesn’t seem to be getting in the way of Jimmy Fallon’s holiday spirit. On top of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the comedian has been spreading Christmas joy. Not only did he release a holiday album that includes features with Jonas Brothers, The Roots, Meghan Trainor, Justin Timberlake, and Ariana Grande, among others, but he also hosted Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular on NBC with plenty of famous faces and holiday songs that were enough to get people in the mood. The special is streaming on Peacock.

Even though Fallon may have to do less waving, it sounds like it’s not too bad. It clearly didn’t get in the way of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as he probably just didn’t do as much waving as he usually does. It also clearly isn’t stopping him from still working as hard as ever.