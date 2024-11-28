Disastrous Jimmy Fallon Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Segment Has Fans Asking Questions

Jimmy Fallon was one of the first guests on NBC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast, and he left viewers puzzled. The Tonight Show host popped by to promote his new Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning, and chat with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. However, his fashion accessories and behavior raised eyebrows.

Firstly, he was wearing sunglasses — despite New York City being very gloomy and rainy during the interview. He jokingly played off the choice of eyewear, sarcastically saying, “it’s so bright here.” As the brief interview went on, Fallon tried to keep spirits high as he goofed around a bit, dancing around while singing “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora).”

The segment abruptly ended as the ETSU marching band walked behind the Saturday Night Live alum, messing up his ability to hear Kotb and Guthrie. The hosts tried to relay a fan question to him, but they were unsuccessful. Fallon remarked, “I can’t even hear you,” before departing. The Today personalities perfectly played off the moment and moved on as Fallon prepared to appear in the parade.

Viewers were taken aback by the early morning segment, with many commenting on Fallon’s attire and how the segment went wrong. One reaction labeled it as “weird and awkward.”

One NBC viewer wrote, “Jimmy Fallon segment is an absolute disaster. Can’t hear each other. And this audience interaction segment honestly feels like time filler.” A second person wrote, “Not Jimmy Fallon cutting off the fan asking a question [laugh emojis].”

Some people even baselessly questioned Fallon’s sobriety during the segment, but some simply just chose to use him as a symbol of “hangover energy.”

“Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain is the big hangover energy America can relate to today,” one X user wrote.

Another person wrote, “I need a little of whatever Jimmy Fallon had this morning.”