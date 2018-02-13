Jerry Seinfeld Teases ‘Seinfeld’ Revival as ‘Possible’

Jerry Seinfeld might have just given Seinfeld fans a glimpse of hope for a revival.

With revivals and reboots taking over the television landscape — the successful Will & Grace, and the upcoming Roseanne and Murphy Brown revivals to name a few — Seinfeld stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said a revival of his beloved sitcom is “possible.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

His words sent the live audience on the show into a frenzy, as first reported by Entertainment Weekly, but can a revival actually happen?

In 2017, Seinfeld told Entertainment Tonight he wouldn’t consider a revival for his long running sitcom also starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander.

“Why?” Seinfeld asked. “Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well.”

However, with the rising success of television reboots and revivals, the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee star might be seeing the potential benefits for a few more episodes of the show sometime in the future.

Along with the ratings success of the Will & Grace revival, which has already been renewed for a second (or tenth) season, ABC is slated to premiere their reboot of Roseanne on March 27.

The network and showrunners have already announced that there are some changes in store for the Conner family. The ninth season consisted largely of a fictional twist on the Conner family written by Roseanne Conner, which the creators have decided to walk back. This means that the Conners never won the $108 million lottery, Dan never had an affair or died of a heart attack, and neither Jackie nor Bev are lesbians.

In a trailer released Monday, it was revealed that ABC will address Dan Conner’s supposed death right at the beginning of the upcoming reboot.

“Dan?” Roseanne says uncertainly.

“What?” says John Goodman.

“I thought you were dead!” Roseanne replies. Viewers will have to wait until the premiere to see how they explain that mystery.

CBS is also getting in the reboots game, ordering an upcoming Murphy Brown revival, starring Candice Bergen and with its original creator Diane English.

Bergen is set to reprise her role as the famous investigative journalist and TV anchor at the FYI network, the series returns at a time of cable news, social media, fake news and a turbulent political and cultural climate, with more of the original cast currently in talks to return.

The multi-camera revival will come on the 30th anniversary of the original series.