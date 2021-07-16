Jerry O'Connell Reveals in New Photo How He's 'Getting Close' to 'The Talk' Co-Hosts

✖

Jerry O'Connell is "getting close," and perhaps a little too comfortable, with his new The Talk family. This week, it was announced that the actor and TV personality, who has frequently guest-hosted the CBS chat show in recent months, will join The Talk as a permanent co-host following Sharon Osbourne's exit earlier this year, and according to O'Connell's most recent social media post, he and his new co-hosts are getting along just fine.

On Thursday, just a day after he was confirmed as a full-fledged host, O'Connell took to Instagram with a photo documenting some quality time spent with co-host Elaine Welteroth. Sharing that he was "really getting close with whole [The Talk] cast, especially" Welteroth, the image showed O'Connell clipping his toenails. The interaction, however, didn't seem to be the type of quality bonding Welteroth was hoping to have with her new permanent co-host, with the award-winning journalist quipping in the comments section that it was "TOE NAIL TERRORISM!!!" She also reshared the post to her Instagram Story, though she did not provide any further caption.

After reports surfaced earlier this week that O'Connell was "in talks" to join The Talk, CBS confirmed on Wednesday that the actor would be joining the show as a permanent host. The announcement came just three months after the series parted ways with Osbourne, an original co-host, following her on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood after she supported Piers Morgan amid the controversy surrounding his controversial remarks about Meghan Markle.

The announcement generated plenty of excitement, including from Welteroth, who took to social media to applaud the newest official member of The Talk family. Sharing a screenshot of Deadline's story announcing O'Connell's casting, she wrote, "Congrats to a real one!!!" She also shared a video of the on-air announcement, adding, "We are so lucky to have your unmatched energy, your charm, and your squirmy, gyrating, zaddy bawdy in that chair. You make us laugh every day! Looking forward to going on this ride with you by our side."

Like Welteroth, O'Connell was a frequent guest-host of the CBS chat show prior to his addition as a permanent host. Marking the program's first full-time male co-host, O'Connell will appear on The Talk for the remainder of the week before taking a break until the end of the month. He will then join the talk show full-time for Season 12.