Jerry O'Connell Officially Joins 'The Talk' Following Sharon Osbourne's Exit

✖

After reports that Jerry O'Connell would be stepping in as the latest co-host on The Talk, the news has officially been confirmed, with O'Connell making the announcement on Wednesday's episode of the show. "It’s fun, and it works, and we’re going to have a lot of fun," he said.

"It’s real exciting," added. "First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I mean, I came here as a guest months ago, and just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are." O'Connell had frequently serving as a guest host over the past few months, and with his new appointment, he will join a team of co-hosts that includes Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots, Eve and Elaine Welteroth and is the show's first full-time male host. Ahead of the announcement, The Talk teased that it had some big news to share on Wednesday's show.

Don’t miss it! We’ve got some BIG NEWS on today’s show 👀 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 14, 2021

"We are beyond thrilled Jerry O’Connell is our new host," executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said in a statement. "We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day. As an accomplished actor, devoted husband and father, Jerry will bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the conversation."

Deadline shares that the actor will appear on the show for the remainder of the week before taking a break until the July to fulfill a previous work commitment before joining The Talk full-time for Season 12. Along with his appearances on The Talk, O'Connell has had additional hosting experience with guest-hosting stints on Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Wendy Williams Show. O'Connell's arrival comes after the departure of Sharon Osbourne, who left the show earlier this year after receiving criticism for defending Piers Morgan after that host's controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

"Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk," CBS said in a statement at the time. "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."