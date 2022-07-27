'Jeopardy!' Confirms Hosts and Exciting Tournament Plans for Next Season

The future is bright for Jeopardy!, especially for those who enjoyed this season's champions and hosts. Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies confirmed Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue splitting time as hosts during the 2022-2023 TV season. Davies also shared details for the exciting tournament events, including the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

Jennings will host Jeopardy! from September to December, including the first-ever Second Chance competition and the Tournament of Champions. The champions tournament will see the return of Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and many others who succeeded during the 2021-2022 season. Bialik will take over in January and will host "a couple of new tournaments" during that time, including the Jeopardy! National College Championship, Davies said. She will host as many weeks as she can with her commitment to Fox's Call Me Kat sitcom. Bialik is also set to host ABC's Celebrity Jeopardy!, which debuts this fall.

Although some Jeopardy! fans might like to see one permanent host to finally replace the late Alex Trebek, Davies defended the two-host plan, noting that it was incredibly successful. "With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27M viewers tuning in each week this season," Davies wrote. "When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we're the most-watched entertainment show on all of television. Yes, all of television."

Davies announced three other initiatives launching on Monday. First, the repeat schedule this summer will be unique. Davies and his producers picked six weeks of their favorite episodes, including some with contestants who will appear in the Second Chance competition. The Jeopardy! producers will also release three-minute highlight reels of episodes daily on the Jeopardy! website and social media pages.

Jeopardy! fans can also go inside the show with the new Inside Jeopardy! podcast. The show's producers host each episode, which will share how the beloved quiz show is made. The first episode will feature all contestants returned for the Second Chance event.

Davies' note wasn't a surprise, since the news that Bialik and Jennings would return for Season 39 leaked earlier this week. The two took over hosting the show a week into Season 38 after Mike Richards' ill-fated tenure lasted only five episodes. Richards resigned after his offensive comments from a podcast recorded during his The Price is Right days resurfaced. Sony also fired him as executive producer. Davies stepped in as the interim EP before he got the job full-time in April.