'Jeopardy!' Fans React to Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Reportedly Returning as Hosts

On Monday, Variety reported that the hunt for a new permanent Jeopardy! host was over, but fans do not seem to like the answer. The outlet learned that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to share hosting duties in this coming season as they have done since the fall of 2021. Jeopardy! producers declined to comment on this news, while social media was filled with outraged responses.

A source close to the production said that Sony Pictures Entertainment has entered into a long-term deal with both Bialik and Jennings, committing the two to hosting Jeopardy! alternately for another season. They said that the plan is still for Bialik to host upcoming primetime spinoffs of the show, including Celebrity Jeopardy, which is expected to kick off soon at ABC. Sony is reportedly still working to develop more new versions of the show to expand its reach.

Variety reached out to Sony for a comment on this report, and so far the company has not responded. There's no telling if that means this report is true or false, but fans are taking it at its word. Here's a look at some of the responses they have posted on social media.