'Jeopardy!' Fans React to Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Reportedly Returning as Hosts
On Monday, Variety reported that the hunt for a new permanent Jeopardy! host was over, but fans do not seem to like the answer. The outlet learned that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to share hosting duties in this coming season as they have done since the fall of 2021. Jeopardy! producers declined to comment on this news, while social media was filled with outraged responses.
A source close to the production said that Sony Pictures Entertainment has entered into a long-term deal with both Bialik and Jennings, committing the two to hosting Jeopardy! alternately for another season. They said that the plan is still for Bialik to host upcoming primetime spinoffs of the show, including Celebrity Jeopardy, which is expected to kick off soon at ABC. Sony is reportedly still working to develop more new versions of the show to expand its reach.
Variety reached out to Sony for a comment on this report, and so far the company has not responded. There's no telling if that means this report is true or false, but fans are taking it at its word. Here's a look at some of the responses they have posted on social media.
Exhausting
Agreed, but it isn't going to stop. I can easily see at least a subset of both sides becoming even more bitter and extreme now.— Nando (@Nandosagi1) July 26, 2022
As far as some fans were concerned, the worst part about this news was that it meant the fighting in the Jeopardy! fandom would go on. Many wanted a permanent host to be named just so that the comments on Jeopardy!-related posts would calm down.
Jennings Fans
I so agree with you! I only watch it when Ken Jennings is doing it. And I love Jeopardy. We need him permanently— Windyrising (@windyrising) July 19, 2022
Many fans felt like Jennings is the obvious choice to host the main series, especially since Bialik has already been committed to the spinoff. They found it tedious that he would not get the job officially at this point.
Bialik Fans
So far I've been lucky enough to catch several episodes with Mayim Bialik and she's doing a great job hosting.
Look forward to more #Jeopardy with her.— Chris Bradshaw (@Hey_Bradshaw) July 26, 2022
On the other hand, some fans hoped Bialik would get the job based on her performance so far.
Pleasing No One
I am not happy to read this. I am a Ken Jennings fan and Mayim gives me a headache. Sony made a ridiculous decision. It will not please too many Jeopardy fans and probably won't bring in new ones.— GzG (@therealgloria) July 26, 2022
Fans of the show itself were baffled by this decision because they felt it would please no one. Even if choosing Jennings, Bialik or neither as the singular permanent host would disappoint some people, they argued this would have been better than disappointing everyone equally.
Good For Them
It’s good to have 2 hosts cuz otherwise you don’t get to take a vacation.— AltMeg (@MeghanAlt) July 26, 2022
On the other hand, some fans pointed out that having two alternating hosts on Jeopardy! could be good for the production and the hosts themselves, as it relieved a bit of pressure on one person.
Alternates
Just desperate not to give a fair shake to the black guy I see. Anyway go listen to the LeVar Burton Reads podcast. It’s a delight https://t.co/Y8SS0b1H6b— Naomi (@khaleesi_101) July 26, 2022
Meanwhile, many people out there still feel like Jeopardy missed its best choice for a permanent host after its season full of celebrity guest hosts. In particular, many felt like LeVar Burton had been the best choice.
Trebek
Yeah! No one can ever replaced Alex. 💖💖💖💖 https://t.co/6Br6m5awDy— Srey (@SreyCatsup) July 26, 2022
Finally, many fans remarked that this awkward process was inevitable because no one was qualified to replace long-time host Alex Trebek.