'Jeopardy!': Ryan Long's Winning Streak Ends, Fans Sound Off

The latest long-running Jeopardy! champion, Ryan Long, saw his winning streak come to an end during Monday night's game. Long finished with 16 wins and $299,400 in earnings. Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic beat Long Monday and started his own winning streak since Ahasic also won Tuesday night. Fans congratulated Long on his streak on Twitter.

Long will be back on Jeopardy! soon. He will take part in this fall's Tournament of Champions, facing off against fellow winners Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach. Long holds the number nine spot on Jeopardy!'s list of Legends Consecutive Games Won list.

Before Jeopardy!, Long was living paycheck-to-paycheck to support himself and his son in Philadelphia. He worked as an Uber and Lyft driver and needed help to afford the plane ticket to California. During the early days of his streak, he was squinting because he forgot to take his glasses. He's also unique among Jeopardy! champions, as he told the Philadelphia Inquirer he didn't have any elaborate strategies. "I just kind of went in and did my thing," he said.

After Monday's episode aired, Long took to Twitter to share an inspiring message. "So many feelings...I'm going to try and keep this short, but I'll probably fail. I want to thank everybody who watched and supported me. I want to thank all my fellow contestants who were, to a person, exemplary human beings," Long wrote. "I want to thank my momma and everybody who put me in the position to do this. I owe them everything."