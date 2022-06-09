'Call Me Kat': Mayim Bialik Series Gets Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

✖

Mayim Bialik's Fox sitcom Call Me Kat will have its third showrunner in three seasons. Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari will oversee the comedy's third season, reports Deadline. The executive producers became available after CBS canceled B Positive and United States of Al. She previously worked with Bialik on The Big Bang Theory.

Patterson and Ferrari will take over the reins from Alissa Neubauer, who served as showrunner during Season 2. The showrunner for Season 1 was Darlene Hunt, who developed the sitcom. It is based on Miranda Hart's BBC comedy Miranda.

Patterson is a veteran of Chuck Lorre sitcoms, having worked on Two and a Half Men and Mike & Molly. He also created Netflix's The Ranch with Don Reo. Patterson was most recently a writer and producer on the Lorre-produced B Positive, which CBS canceled after two seasons. Ferrari worked with Lorre on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. She co-created the Lorre-produced United States of Al, which CBS also canceled after two seasons.

In Call Me Kat, Bialik stars as Kat, a single woman who quit her job as a professor at the University of Louisville to open a cat cafe in Kentucky's largest city. Swoosie Kurtz stars as her mother Sheila, while Leslie Jordan plays the head baker at Kat's cafe. Kyla Pratt, Julian Grant, Cheyenne Jackson, and Christopher Rivas also star in the series. Laura Bell Bundy joined the show in Season 2. Bialik and her Big Bang co-star Jim Parsons serve as executive producers. Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9:30 p.m. ET, after Hell's Kitchen and Welcome to Flatch.

During Fox's upfront presentation last month, Bialik admitted it was "very unusual" for a multi-cam sitcom like Call Me Kat to reach a third season. "To be an employed actor is a very unusual thing," she told the New York Post. "I think of the hundreds of people who work to make our show what it is and that's everyone on our staff and our crew. Camera operators, carpenters who start their work at 10 at night, people who clean up after us, those people have a job in a very complicated economy and that makes us happy."

Bialik also serves as Jeopardy! host, splitting the season with former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings. Sony Pictures TV hired Bialik to host primetime specials as well. She hosted the Jeopardy! National College Championship tournament on ABC in February. ABC hasn't announced a host for the primetime Celebrity Jeopardy! show debuting this fall, but Bialik is likely to be behind the podium.