'Celebrity Jeopardy!' Is in the Works

ABC is adding a celebrity edition of Jeopardy! to its fall schedule. The new series will be paired with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 3 on Sunday nights, following America's Funniest Home Videos and serving as a lead-in to The Rookie. No host for Celebrity Jeopardy! has been announced yet, but Mayim Bialik is likely to star.

Celebrity Jeopardy! will air at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays, starting this fall. It will be similar to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which features celebrity contestants competing for their favorite charities. Michael Davies will serve as the executive producer and Sony Pictures Television is producing.

ABC and Sony have not announced a host, but Bialik will likely get the job. When Sony named the now-disgraced Mike Richards as the new host for the regular syndicated edition of Jeopardy!, the studio also named Bialik the host for all primetime spinoffs and tournaments. She hosted the Jeopardy! National College Championship, which aired on ABC in February.

After Richards was fired, Bialik and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings alternated between hosting the regular Jeopardy! show. Jennings recently handed Bialik "the keys" to Jeopardy!, so she will continue hosting for the next "few months" exclusively, although Jennings said he would be back before the end of the season. Jeopardy! Season 38 ends on July 29, notes Deadline.

Bialik also stars in Fox's sitcom Call Me Kat, which earned a third season. In the series, she plays the title character, a single woman who struggles to prove to her mother and society that she does not need everything to be happy. She leaves her job as a professor at the University of Louisville to open a cat cafe in Louisville. The main cast includes Swoosie Kurtz as Kat's mother Sheila, Leslie Jordan as the cafe's head baker Phil, Kyla Pratt as waitress Randi, Julian Grant as Randi's boyfriend Carer, Cheyenne Jackson as Kat's friend Mat and Christopher Rivas as Kat's ex-fiance Oscar. The show is inspired by the BBC series Miranda and was developed by Darlene Hunt. The Season 2 finale aired on May 5.

In March, Bialik told Entertainment Tonight she would "love" to be named the permanent Jeopardy! host. She would be the first woman to serve as the beloved quiz show's permanent host. "I think being a female is its own mark. My grandparents were immigrants to this country, so I think for me, being in two generations being a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind," she told ET.