Jensen Ackles Confirms Return to ‘Tracker’ for Season 3

Russell Shaw is officially back.

Jensen Ackles has confirmed he is returning for the third season of Tracker.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Countdown star posted a video on Instagram in front of his trailer while on set of the CBS drama alongside the caption, “Good to be back in action.” In June, Ackles shared with Collider that they were “discussing” his appearance on Season 3 and he hoped to return. Even despite his busy schedule with not one but two Prime Video shows, he is still making time for Tracker, and now couldn’t be a better time.

News of Ackles’ appearance on Tracker comes just weeks after it was announced that the series would be losing two series regulars. Both Eric Graise and Abby McEnany have departed ahead of Season 3, leaving Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw without a full-time hacker and handler. As of now, additional casting has not been announced, but that probably isn’t too far off since the series is returning in October.

Jensen Ackles made his first appearance as Colter’s older brother, Russell, in the first season, and the two characters had an estranged relationship as Colter believed Russell had something to do with their father’s death. They’ve been able to somewhat repair their relationship, however, and it was revealed in the Season 2 finale that their mother actually paid someone to kill their father. With that out in the open and many more questions to be answered, it’s not surprising that Russell is coming back into the picture. Whether or not sister Dory (Melissa Roxburgh) will also return is unknown, but it’s always possible, even with Roxburgh’s busy schedule.

Pictured: Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

As previously mentioned, Ackles has been busy with two shows on Prime Video, including Countdown, which premiered in June. He is also set to star in the upcoming The Boys prequel series Vought Rising, reprising his role as Soldier Boy. He will be appearing as Soldier Boy once again in the fifth and final season of the raunchy superhero drama, coming soon to Prime.

It’s unknown how many episodes of Tracker Season 3 Ackles will be appearing in, but there will be a lot to look forward to as the Shaw family secrets continue to unravel. The third season of Tracker premieres on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.