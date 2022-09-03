Jennifer Hudson Will Reunite With Her 'American Idol' Past With First Talk Show Guest

Jennifer Hudson is making her talk show debut, and her first guest will be an old American Idol acquaintance. The premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature a conversation between Hudson and former American Idol judge Simon Cowell, their first since Hudson competed in season 3 of the singing reality series.

In her audition, she told judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Cowell that she had worked as a cruise ship singer. "We're going to expect something better than a cruise ship performance, right?" Jackson asked the nervous contender. With her rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Share Your Love with Me," Hudson got the golden ticket to Hollywood. She made it to seventh place, where she was eliminated unexpectedly.

Hudson's career has prospered since that shocking result. Among the few artists with an EGOT, she has won an Oscar for Dreamgirls, two Grammys for her self-titled album and the Color Purple soundtrack, and a Daytime Emmy for her VR work on Baba Yaga, as well as the Tony for A Strange Loop.

The multiple-award winner posted a picture of herself holding her Tony on Instagram in August, along with the other awards she has won. The caption read, "Look what arrived yal !!! @thetonyawards." Many fans also know her as one of the coaches on the American version of The Voice, seasons 13 and 15. She was also a coach on The Voice UK seasons 6, 7, and 8.

In addition to being an EGOT winner, Hudson will host her talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, starting on Sept. 12. Warner Bros., the same company that produced Ellen, will also produce the new show. In a press release, Hudson said, "People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all."

The Respect star added, "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. The show will include "celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. Hudson will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions," according to an official description. The Jennifer Hudson Show debuts on Fox stations Sept. 12.