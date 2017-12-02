Jason Momoa Speaks out About His Rumored ‘Game of Thrones’ Return

Jason Momoa had to set the record straight this week, addressing rumors that he’d be returning to HBO‘s Game of Thrones in his beloved role as Khal Drogo.

The actor, fresh off the release of Justice League, said that his visit to Game of Thrones‘ set was strictly social.

“I just showed up to see [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I just happened to see people on set,” Momoa told Entertainment Weekly on Thursday. “I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends, and you end up make headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.’”

Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in season 1 of Game of Thrones, confessed that he was hoping to meet some new friends in addition to seeing his old cast-mates. He told reporters that, in addition to the executive producers, he was really looking forward to seeing his old pals Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenarys) and Rory McCann (The Hound). While he was there, however, he had his eye out for a character who joined the show long after he left it.

“I’ve always wanted to meet Kristofer Hivju” Momoa said. “He’s just awesome.” Hivju plays fan-favorite Tormund Giantsbane, the loudmouth wildling with an unrequited crush on Brienne of Tarth.

While on set, Momoa picked up a few secrets about the show’s highly anticipated final season. Of course, he shared nothing with reporters — except that it’s going to be awesome.

“It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to f— up a lot of people.”

Momoa said that the revelations were bittersweet for him, because he’s a huge fan. He would have liked to have seen it on the screen before he knew what was going to happen. “It was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on,” he said. “I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!”

Game of Thrones season seven comes to home video on Dec. 12. The final season hasn’t been given an official release date yet, however, the showrunners have promised to aim for some time in 2019.