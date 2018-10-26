Is ‘Last Man Standing’ Airing Tonight?

There is no new episode of Last Man Standing tonight on Fox due to Game 3 of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. The series will be back with a new episode, “One Flew Into The Empty Nest,” on Friday, Nov. 2.

In the episode, Krista Marie Yu joins the cast as Jen, a foreign exchange student from Hong Kong. Since Eve Baxter (Kaitlyn Dever) moved out of the Baxter home, her mother, Vanessa (Nancy Travis) agrees to take Jen in to fill their empty nest. In “One Flew Into The Empty Nest,” Mike (Tim Allen) tries to work overtime to impress Jen.

Meanwhile, Kristen (Amanda Fuller) and her husband Ryan (Jordan Masterson) try to prove they can hang out with the cool kids after Boyd (Jet Jurgensmeyer) brings a girl home.

The episode description from Fox does not mention Mandy (Molly McCook) or her husband Kyle (Christoph Sanders), but they have recently shown interest in expanding their family. It also looks like Mandy, Kyle, Ryan and Kristin had no trouble getting out of prison after they were arrested in last week’s “Bride of Prankenstein.”

Last Man Standing debuted on Fox in September after a year off the air, thanks to ABC cancelling it in May 2017. The show has been a ratings success for Fox as the most-watched scripted show on Fridays. It debuted to 8 million viewers and a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic. However, the show’s most recent episode had 6.2 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the key demographic.

“In my gut, I didn’t think it was done,” Tim Allen told Channel Guide recently. “I felt like I was the last guy in the hospital room looking at this guy in a coma going, ‘I don’t know. I think he’s coming out of his coma.’ That’s what it felt like. Everybody else had moved on.”

Allen also compared the new season to getting a “software update,” and the program just got a “reboot from another drive.”

“It went to a deep sleep, and it looked like it was dead. Somebody said, ‘Wait a minute, if I reboot this from an SSD drive, I think I can get this thing to come back,’” Allen joked. “‘Yeah, but it won’t be the same.’ ‘No, we’ve lost a little bit of data, but it’s all manageable. And not only that, now I think it’s faster, and we will protect it this time.’”

The new season has also seen the return of Jay Leno, who appeared in “Giving Mike The Business” and “Bride of Prankenstein.” The former late night talk show host plays Joe, an employee at Outdoor Man.

“Giving Mike The Business” was also an important moment for Mike, since Ed (Hector Elizondo) decided to retire rather than sell Outdoor Man to another company. This allowed Mike to take complete control of the store and go ahead with plans of expansion.

New episodes of Last Man Standing air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

