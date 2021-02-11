'Iron Fist' Season 3 Plans Revealed 2 Years After Netflix Cancellation

✖

Marvel has gone all-in on their television shows on Disney+, with the twisty WandaVision and the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. It's easy to forget that this is their second attempt at a television universe, after scrapping Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist at Netflix after several seasons. Iron Fist star Finn Jones recently opened up about his disappointment in cancellation and where the show would have gone in its third season while promoting his new role on the Apple TV+ show Dickinson.

Jones spilled the beans on what could have been while talking to Collider, revealing that the third season had been fully planned out before they were canceled. "Raven [Metzner], who was the showrunner for the second season, and I were sure that there was gonna be a Season 3, so we had already devised the whole thing," Jones explained. "I was so excited to get into that. It really was gonna be about Danny finally assuming the role of the Iron Fist, fully accomplished, fully charged up, and fully in control of his shit, as well. It was gonna be this amazing story [with] Danny and Ward off in foreign lands as a buddy storyline almost. And then, you had Colleen in New York, isolated with this new power, struggling to come to terms with her identity and with this power. At some point, we would have met again and probably formed this crazy power couple [or] superhero relationship."

Jones sounded particularly regretful that they never got to finish Danny Rand's story. "Really, Season 3 just had so much promise and it's a shame to see it squandered and never get to reach its full potential," he said. Jones explained that the lack of closure was particularly painful. "It’s horrible," he said. "It’s like the death of a friend or a close family member. You've spent years building this other world within yourself and sharing this other person with the whole world. Usually, with films or plays, you get to see that arc through. There’s a journey. But with Iron Fist, it was like we just got to the peak. We were just getting there. We’d just turned the show around. We had just done so much great work, really getting the train back on the tracks."

"And then, within three weeks of it being released, all of [the Marvel Netflix shows] were wiped out," Jones concluded. "It was sad. It was stunted. It felt like losing a dear friend. It’s just a shame. There’s not much else I can say."